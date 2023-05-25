WTC Final: Rohit Sharma Reflects on India’s Journey, Says ‘Job Is Not Done Yet'

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has praised the character shown by individuals in India's journey to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final, but feels that the job is not done yet and they have to get the best result in the summit clash against Australia.

India will take Australia on at The Oval in the final of the 2021-2023 cycle of the World Test Championship at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June.

"After the World Test Championship (2021 Final) in Southampton, we quickly had to regroup and get ready for the next cycle. I thought in that cycle we played some really, really tough cricket. We were challenged a lot of times and I thought to come out of that was obviously going to take a lot of character from not just a few individuals, but everyone," Rohit said in a video released by BCCI.