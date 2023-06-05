WTC Final: India's Got Good Bowling Attack Despite Bumrah's Absence, Says Smith

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith believes the Indian bowling attack is a good one despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and added that his batters will have to play well against them in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final starting at The Oval from June 7.

"They have got a good mix of quality seam bowlers, with Shami and Siraj probably their two main guys. They have really good skills and the Dukes' ball will suit them nicely."

"And then obviously their spinners as well, who bowl well in all conditions. So I think they have a good attack and we are going to have to play well against them this week," said Smith in a press conference at The Oval.