WTC Final: India’s Travel Despite Ban, Quarantine & Home Testing

The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May has meant that Indian cricketers get a few extra weeks at home after a busy first half of the year. Having defeated Australia in Australia and then England at home in the last few months, Virat and co also managed to book a spot in the inaugural World Test Championship final that starts on 18 June, against New Zealand.

England had been awarded the hosting rights of the final even before the finalists were decided and the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton is where the match will be played.

But, with the United Kingdom announcing a ban on any non-UK citizens entering the country due to the spread of the pandemic in India, an official health advisory from the government is still awaited on the Indian team’s passage to the country.