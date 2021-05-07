Williamson Among 4 NZ Players Placed in Bio-Secure Bubble in Delhi

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that few of their players are staying in Delhi and will depart for England on Tuesday, 11 May. The NZC board has for the time being established a mini bio-secure bubble, currently occupied by skipper Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, and physio Tommy Simsek.
"New Zealand's IPL-based Test contingent will depart from India for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 11 May, the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained. Williamson, Jamieson, and Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK," the NZC informed in a statement. Their next stop is the UK, where the BlackCaps will face England in a two-test series before contesting the all-important World Test Championship final against India.
Moreover, NZC stated that paceman Trent Boult will make a short trip back home to connect with his family before rejoining the Test fold in early June, "possibly in time to be picked for the second Test against England, but certainly in time for the WTC final". Boult is set to leave India on Saturday, 8 May.
"Along with the balance of the New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff, and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi on one of the two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday, 8 May, before undergoing managed isolation. All going as planned, the Kiwi kingpin will leave MIQ on 22 May and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June," the statement read.
Alike Boult, New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson, associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders, will also detour to visit his home briefly before getting back to the grind with the Test squad, the board notified.
"We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK," David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive, said. "They've always been the consummate professionals and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements. We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we're very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time."
The NZC official further said: "We're also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad, currently in India," and noted that the support staff and commentators returning to New Zealand would adhere to all regulatory protocols, including pre-departure COVID-19 tests. The Test squad based in New Zealand will board the flight for England on 16 and 17 May.
