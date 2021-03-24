India to Play Inter-Squad Games Ahead of WTC Final vs NZ: Report

The contingent is expected to play intra-squad games to get used to the change in format and acclimatise to local conditions as there are no warm-up games scheduled for India.

Whereas, New Zealand will have played two Tests against England, from June 2-6 (at Lord's) and June 10-14 (at Edgbaston), before they take on India in the WTC final.

Hampshire Cricket chairman Rod Bransgrove confirmed India's plans and said that they have conveyed the same to hosts England as well.