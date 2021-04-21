WTC Final Won’t be Affected by UK Banning Indian Flyers: ICC

The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in India has led to the UK adding flyers from the country to its 'red list'. 23 April onwards non-UK residents will not be allowed to fly into the country from India while UK residents will have to quarantine in a hotel for 11 nights.

"We are currently discussing with the UK government the impact of countries being on the 'red list'," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

"The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and other members have demonstrated how we can stage international cricket safely in the middle of a pandemic, and we are confident that we can continue to do that and that the World Test Championship final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK," said the spokesperson.