Strong India Have All Bases Covered for WTC Final: Parthiv Patel

The WTC final is set to be held at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from 18-22 June. Patel said that India have a strong base of fast bowlers and spinners to pick from.

"You talk about fast bowlers, we've got (Jasprit) Bumrah, Ishant (Sharma), (Mohammad) Shami and if either of them is not fit then there's Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav. There's enough depth in the squad," he said.

"Then there is Axar Patel, who was probably been the man of the match in a lot of matches against England. He came in place of Ravindra Jadeja and it felt like Jadeja will be out. Now Ravindra Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin will be back, so I think this squad looks really strong," said Patel.

India’s Test Squad For WTC Final and England Tests

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Mayank Agarwal Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli (Captain) Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) Hanuma Vihari Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper) R. Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Washington Sundar Jasprit Bumrah Ishant Sharma Mohd. Shami Md. Siraj Shardul Thakur Umesh Yadav KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance) Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla