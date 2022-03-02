Dinesh Karthik Praises Wriddhiman Saha; Explains India's Decision to Move On

Karthik praised Saha for his contributions to Indian cricket, adding that he is still one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.



"Kudos to Wriddhiman Saha. I think he has been one of those brilliant, quiet servants of Indian cricket who has done so well over a period of years," Karthik said in The ICC Review.



"He is still one of the best wicketkeepers in the world, by a distance -- I rate him as the best wicketkeeper in the world. He has got great hands, he moves really well... he is a terrific wicketkeeper. And add to the fact, he has a few centuries in international cricket and played some really crucial, important knocks when Team India needed it," he added.



Despite that, following the emergence of Rishabh Pant, Karthik said it was understandable why the team management took the decision to move on from Saha.



"Just like MS Dhoni came in all those years ago, we've had Rishabh Pant who's come in over the last couple of years and has done really well. When that happens, Saha has obviously become the second wicketkeeper and he has been travelling with the team and playing the odd match here and there," he said.



"But you can see Rishabh Pant has pretty much nailed his place in the team. So then, you can understand which direction the Indian team is going in where they feel that if it's going to be a second keeper role, then they'll look at somebody younger.



"Because in time, it's important to groom somebody, so that they can keep carrying the person along, whenever longer tours are required and whenever in these days even in home games, you require two keepers. So I understand the direction in which they have moved in," he added.



Karthik was sympathetic towards Saha, who has represented India in 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs with three centuries and six fifties, and has also been outstanding with the gloves, effecting 104 dismissals, saying it was not easy for a cricketer to accept they are being moved on.