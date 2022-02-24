Had Journalist Apologised, Wouldn't Have Tweeted Again, Says Wriddhiman Saha

In an interview with India Today in Kolkata, Saha said that the BCCI had enquired about who had sent him the messages which seemed to be demanding an interview. The veteran India cricketer said that he had responded to the BCCI’s communication saying that he wasn’t keen on revealing the journalist’s name.

"The second tweet clearly shows that the guy has not apologised. BCCI supported me and asked me for the name, I have not told them the name so far. I have mailed them the entire story," Saha said.

Understandably offended with how he had been spoken to, Saha said that if there was a repeat episode, then he would not hold back.

"Giving the person to think about what he has done and if has any regret, if he does change, then I have to think. Had he apologised I would not have tweeted the second time. Such things happen. My motive is not to draw controversy but tell people that such things happen," Saha added.