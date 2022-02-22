Wriddhiman Saha Says He Won't Name Journalist 'For The Time Being'

Wriddhiman Saha shared screenshots on a journalist threatening him while asking for an interview.
Three days after sharing the screenshot of the messages sent by a journalist who stooped to threatening the Indian wicket-keeper after he did not reply to requests for an interview, Wriddhiman Saha has said he has chosen not to reveal any name 'on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family'.
"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name," says Saha's new post on social media.
"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," Saha further adds in the three-part Tweet.
Following Saha's social media post on Saturday calling out the “respected” journalist, the BCCI had asked the wicket-keeper to reveal the name to the board.
On Monday, Board treasurer Arun Dhumal had told PTI that BCCI secretary Jay Shah would be speaking to Saha about his post and ask him to share the background of the tweet.
"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," Dhumal was quoted as saying.
However, on Tuesday, Saha has made it clear that he will not be revealing any names however, he has given a clear warning saying that if such an incident is repeated, he would not hold back.
Saha's tweet came after he was excluded from the Indian Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka in March alongside Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma. It seemed like the journalist was urging Saha to speak to him about his exclusion, specially after he had stated in media interviews that Rahul Dravid had spoken to him earlier indicating that his time in the Indian dressing room may be over, with the team looking to train younger wicket-keepers.
