Wriddhiman Saha Says He Won't Name Journalist 'For The Time Being'

Three days after sharing the screenshot of the messages sent by a journalist who stooped to threatening the Indian wicket-keeper after he did not reply to requests for an interview, Wriddhiman Saha has said he has chosen not to reveal any name 'on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family'.

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name," says Saha's new post on social media.