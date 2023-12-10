WPL 2024 Auction: RCB, DC and MI Assemble Strong Squads

Hits: Delhi Capitals had a dream run last season as they made it to the final by winning six out of their eight league games. They did lose to Mumbai Indians in the final but that wasn't just their day.

The management has retained their faith in the squad and that's why they went into the auction with only three slots to fill. They had the lowest Purse among all teams as well but they didn't hesitate at all to spend 90% of that to acquire the services of Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.