WPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Giants Bag Australia's Phoebe Litchfield for 1 Crore

Litchfield's reputation has been built on exquisite technique and timing and her ability to score all around the ground. The 20-year-old has broken a couple of records and is a vital cog in the Australian wheel.

In October of this year, Litchfield achieved the record for the fastest fifty in a women's T20I in 18 balls, equalising Sophie Devine's previous best.

With 279 runs scored at a strike rate of 132.85 for the Northern Superchargers, the left-handed batter concluded The Hundred as the team's third highest scorer. Litchfield scored an undefeated 78 runs off of 92 balls in her first ODI. For the women in yellow in ODIs, she also has a perfect score of 106 not out.