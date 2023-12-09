Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Auction 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad & Complete Players List

WPL Auction 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad & Complete Players List

WPL Auction 2024: List of players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in the Women’s Premier League, WPL 2024
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Updated:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad WPL 2024

|

(Image: wplt20.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Royal Challengers Bangalore squad WPL 2024</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL Auction 2024: The Women’s Premier League, WPL auction for the second season will take place today, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. There are a total of 5 teams this season- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. There are a total of 165 players who have registered themselves for the auction out of which 104 are from India while 61 are from overseas including 15 from Associate nations. The teams are looking forward to filling up a total of 30 spots, including nine for overseas. The second season of the WPL is most likely to be held in February or March, ahead of the IPL. This time the 2024 WPL will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Now let's have a look at the list of players and the complete squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024.

Also ReadWPL Auction 2024: 6 Youngsters Who Could Spark Bidding Wars

WPL Auction 2024: Full List Of Players In Royal Challengers Bangalore

  1. Asha Shobana

  2. Disha Kasat

  3. Ellyse Perry*

  4. Heather Knight*

  5. Indrani Roy

  6. Kanika Ahuja

  7. Renuka Singh

  8. Richa Ghosh

  9. Shreyanka Patil

  10. Smriti Mandhana

  11. Sophie Devine*

  12. Georgia Wareham*

  13. Kate Cross

  14. Ekta Bisht

  15. Shubha Satheesh

  16. Sabbineni Meghana

  17. Simran Bahadur

  18. Sophie Molineux *

* for overseas players

Also ReadWPL Auction 2024: With Biggest Auction Purse, Here's Who Gujarat Could Target

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 09 Dec 2023,03:06 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT