WPL Auction 2024: Danni Wyatt Set to Make WPL Debut, Sold to UP Warriorz

English cricketer Danni Wyatt has been bought for her base price of Rs 30 lakh by UP Warriorz.
(Photo: BCCI)
The 32-year-old English batter will be making her WPL debut in the upcoming season after having gone unsold in the last auction. She has since scored three half centuries in T20 internationals, including a 75 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai this past week.
The senior England cricketer will also bring with her years of experience, being one of only three female cricketers, apart from Harmanpreet Kaur and Suzie Bates, to play more than 150 T20 internationals.
With the big auction having taken place in the league's inaugural edition last season, the five teams retained a total of 60 players, and released 29 by the 15 October deadline.
Coming into Mumbai's auction, the teams have a total of 30 slots open, including 9 for overseas players.
In the off season, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in 2023 season, made the biggest overhaul, releasing 11 players and came into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 5.95 crore. RCB had 7 slots to fill, coming in with a budget of Rs 3.35 crore. Defending champions Mumbai and UP Warriorz both each had five slots open and came with an auction purse of Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 4 crore. Delhi had released only 3 players and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore.
All teams are allowed to have a roster of a maximum of 18 players for the season, with an auction purse cap of Rs 13.5 crore.
