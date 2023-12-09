WPL Auction 2024: Danni Wyatt Set to Make WPL Debut, Sold to UP Warriorz

English cricketer Danni Wyatt has been bought for her base price of Rs 30 lakh by UP Warriorz.

The 32-year-old English batter will be making her WPL debut in the upcoming season after having gone unsold in the last auction. She has since scored three half centuries in T20 internationals, including a 75 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai this past week.

The senior England cricketer will also bring with her years of experience, being one of only three female cricketers, apart from Harmanpreet Kaur and Suzie Bates, to play more than 150 T20 internationals.