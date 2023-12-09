WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals Pick Australia's Annabel Sutherland for 2 Crore

The 22-year-old all rounder was part of the debut season of the Women's Premier League, bought by Gujarat Giants in the IPL 2023 auction for Rs 70 lakh. She however played only four matches, scoring 48 runs and picking 3 wickets. She was released in the off-season.

Since then though, she had a stellar outing in the 2024 Women's Big Bash finishing as the highest-scorer for the Melbourne Stars - with 288 runs in 14 innings. She also claimed 23 wickets in the season, including an outing of 4/22.

In July’s ODI against Ireland, she scored an unbeaten 109 in the third ODI that helped guide Australia to a 10 wicket victory.