WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals Squad & Complete Players List

WPL Auction 2024: Check the list of players in the Delhi Capitals Team in the Women’s Premier League, WPL 2024
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Delhi Capitals squad WPL 2024

(Image: wplt20.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Capitals squad WPL 2024</p></div>
WPL Auction 2024: The Women’s Premier League, WPL auction for the second season will take place today, 9 December 2023 in Mumbai. There are a total of 5 teams in this season- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. There are a total of 165 players who have registered themselves for the auction out of which 104 are from India while 61 are from overseas including 15 from Associate nations. The teams are looking forward to filling up a total of 30 spots, including nine for overseas. The second season of the WPL is most likely to be held in February or March, ahead of the IPL. This time the 2024 WPL will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Now let's have a look at the list of players and the complete squad of Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024.

WPL Auction 2024: Full List Of Players In Delhi Capitals 

  1. Alice Capsey*

  2. Arundhati Reddy

  3. Jemimah Rodrigues

  4. Jess Jonassen*

  5. Laura Harris*

  6. Marizanne Kapp*

  7. Meg Lanning*

  8. Minnu Mani

  9. Poonam Yadav

  10. Radha Yadav

  11. Shafali Verma

  12. Shikha Pandey

  13. Sneha Deepthi

  14. Taniyaa Bhatia

  15. Titas Sadhu

  16. Annabel Sutherland

  17. Aparna Mondal

  18. Ashwani Kumari

* for overseas players

Published: 09 Dec 2023,03:00 PM IST

