WPL Auction 2024: Karnataka's Vrinda Dinesh Goes to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 Crore

Vrinda Dinesh gets picked by UP Warriorz for 1.3 crore
Image: Vrinda Dinesh Instagram
India’s 22-year-old batter Vrinda Dinesh gets picked by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore at the WPL 2024 Auction.
The 22-year-old Karnataka-born cricketer plays as a right-handed batter and a right-arm leg-break bowler. She currently plays for the South Zone Women's Cricket Team, the India A Women's Cricket Team, and the Karnataka Women's Cricket Team.
A local talent from Karnataka, Vrinda Dinesh idolises the legendary Australian captain Meg Lanning and she reportedly took part in trials run by every WPL team before this auction.
Vrinda has demonstrated consistency in the women's circuit. She was originally not selected for the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, but she entered the competition for the first time in the finals after being substituted for S Yashasri. With 36 off 29 balls on an extremely slow surface, Vrinda immediately caught people's attention.
She was instrumental in leading Karnataka to victory in the Senior Women's ODI Trophy final earlier this year, amassing 477 runs at an average of 47.70 in 11 innings, including a crucial 81 against Rajasthan.
