Shafali in Focus as India Take on Malaysia in 2nd Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Match

India Could Experiment With Playing XI

For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated.

Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.

The tournament provided Indian with the perfect platform to experiment and several new players like Kiran Navgire could be seen in the playing XI come Monday.

Finding the right combination with the ball is also high on India's priority list.

With the pitch here producing knee length bounce on the opening day of the competition itself, India are expected to field a spin heavy attack with Renuka Singh being the sole specialist pacer.