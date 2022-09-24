Dropping Jhulan Goswami at the Last Stoppage, Chakdaha Express Continues Journey

On the consecrated banks of the river Ganges, West Bengal was enjoying a peaceful July afternoon, marked with its characteristic serenity. Though the scathing heat of summer had already taken its leave, the celebratory phase had not set in yet, because the Durga Puja was still three months too far.

The city of joy, however, could not care less, as an enormous comber of euphoria swept across every household. The reason for their celebrations was astounding. Beloved son of the soil, the ‘Prince of Calcutta,’ Sourav Ganguly was flying his jersey on the iconic balcony of England’s Lord’s Cricket Ground, as India had just pulled off a miraculous victory against the hosts to win the NatWest Trophy.

Though the fight for equality in cricket is still prevalent, women’s cricket was not nearly as popular in 2002, as it is today. Had it been so, the city would have shown equal enthusiasm in celebrating the incredible achievement of its daughter against England, as it did for its son.