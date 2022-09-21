ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India to Meet Archrivals Pakistan on 7 October

Seven teams will take part in the 15-day tournament, starting on 1 October.

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on 7 October in the women's T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in Bangladesh's Sylhet from next month, Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday. 

Seven teams will take part in the 15-day tournament, starting on 1 October. 

The tournament will be held in a round robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals. 

The teams playing in the tournament are India, Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand and Malaysia. 
Afghanistan doesn't have a women's team since the Taliban took over. 

India start the campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka. 

They next play Malaysia (3 October) and UAE (4 October) on successive days before taking on Pakistan. 

India play hosts Bangladesh on 8 October and the round robin game against minnows Thailand is on 10 October. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play six league games in 10 days before the probable semi-finals on either 11 or 13 October. 

The final is slated for 15 October.  

