5 Times Jhulan Goswami Let the Ball Carry Her Legacy to Infinity and Beyond

The name Jhulan Goswami needs no introduction. With a career spanning over two decades, the 39-year-old has perched herself amongst the pantheon of greats to have played the game of cricket.

At 5’11, Goswami has been a towering presence in the domain of women’s cricket, both literally and figuratively.

Having started her journey for India as a 19-year-old back in 2002, Jhulan now bids adieu to cricket as the highest wicket-taker in women’s internationals with 353 scalps across formats.