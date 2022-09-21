Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest Indian Woman To Complete 3000 Runs in ODI

In terms of quickest Indian women cricketer, Mandhana surpassed former skipper Mithali who had achieved the feat of 3000 runs in 88 innings. A total of 22 women's players have over 3000 ODI runs, but only two have gotten to the landmark quicker than Mandhana -- Belinda Clark (62 innings) and Meg Lanning (64 innings).

Since her debut in ODIs, only seven women's batters have made more runs than her in the format. Only three, however, have made more scores of fifty or more in women's ODIs in this time frame.