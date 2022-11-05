T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch

India is gearing up to play against Zimbabwe in the upcoming T20 World Cup match. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Zimbabwe. Earlier, India won against Bangladesh and raised the hopes of the fans. Both teams are gearing up to face each other in the T20 World Cup. India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to take place on Sunday, 6 November.

Cricket fans in the country can watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 in their homes. They just have to take note of the date, time, and live-streaming details of the match. Team India is preparing to defeat Zimbabwe in the match. Zimbabwe has also stunned fans by winning against teams like Pakistan. The match is likely to be exciting.