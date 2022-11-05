T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming updates.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BCCI)
India is gearing up to play against Zimbabwe in the upcoming T20 World Cup match. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs Zimbabwe. Earlier, India won against Bangladesh and raised the hopes of the fans. Both teams are gearing up to face each other in the T20 World Cup. India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to take place on Sunday, 6 November.
Cricket fans in the country can watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 in their homes. They just have to take note of the date, time, and live-streaming details of the match. Team India is preparing to defeat Zimbabwe in the match. Zimbabwe has also stunned fans by winning against teams like Pakistan. The match is likely to be exciting.
What is the date of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match?
The match is all set to take place on Sunday, 6 November as per the date mentioned on the schedule. Cricket fans who are interested to watch the match between India and Zimbabwe should note the date.
What is the time of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022?
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Zimbabwe match will begin at 1:30 pm IST, which is 7 pm local time. Viewers in India can start watching the live streaming of the match at 1:30 pm on Sunday.
Which TV channel will broadcast the T20 World Cup between India vs Zimbabwe on the scheduled date?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the match on Star Sports Network in their homes. Star Sports Network will telecast all the T20 World Cup 2022 matches so viewers in the country should follow the channel.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in India?
Cricket fans in the country can watch the live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe on the Disney+Hotstar app. They have to subscribe to the app to watch the entire live streaming of the match.
