T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Date, Time, Venue, and Live Telecast

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Super 12 – Match 23 –will be played on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. Team India is currently on position 2 in the Group 2 points table with 4 points. Earlier, the men in blue were leading the points table but unfortunately, they lost to South Africa on 30 October 2022 and might be feeling a little bit underconfident. However, they still have a chance to make it to the semi-finals if they win against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 match.

Team Bangladesh will leave no stone unturned to win against India and their confidence has no bounds after they trounced Zimbabwe. Let us look at the T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh 2022 Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast & Streaming, Squads, and other details below.