India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa, When and Where To Watch Live in India
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India is all set to take over South Africa today, 30 October 2022 in their third match of the tournament. The men in blue are on fire and their confidence has no bounds after showing nail biting performances against Pakistan and Netherland.
The India vs South Africa Super 12 - Match 18 will be played today at Perth Stadium, Perth. The timing of the match in India is 4:30 pm.
Currently Indian team is on number 1 position in the Group 2 points table with 4 points and South Africa is on number 2 with 3 points. Therefore, it would be interesting to see whether Indian team will beat South Africa and maintain its no 1 position or South Africa will hit back and replace India.
Today's India vs South Africa T20 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of IND vs SA T20 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Following is the team squads of India and South Africa for today's T20 match that will be played at Perth Stadium, Australia.
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Quinton De Kock, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell.
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
