India’s Group at T20 World Cup: All Possible Semifinals Scenarios in One Graphic

Here is the one-stop semifinal scenario explainer for Group 2 of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Meghnad Bose
Published
Cricket
4 min read
Can India qualify to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup even if they lose one of their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe? YES.

Could South Africa crash out of the World Cup even if they end the Super 12 stage with 7 points? YES.

Could Pakistan exit the tournament even if they win their last two Super 12 matches against South Africa and Bangladesh? YES.

If you've been scratching your head trying to figure out the possible scenarios by which your favourite team could manage to make it to the semis (or what could get them knocked out), here is the one-stop semifinal scenario explainer for Group 2 of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
The Road to the Semis

Note: The following calculations have been made assuming that no other match in the Super 12s gets washed out or abandoned.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)

South Africa

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: Pakistan and Netherlands

  • If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis as the top team in Group 2

  • If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: The only way they can exit the WC is if Bangladesh and Zimbabwe win ALL their remaining matches and Zimbabwe has a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) than South Africa.

  • If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: Then the ONLY way they can qualify is if Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and South Africa are in the top 3, AND South Africa has a better run rate than Zimbabwe.

    This can only happen if Bangladesh win both their remaining matches against India and Pakistan, and Zimbabwe win against India but lose against Netherlands.

India

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

  • If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis. Will also qualify as the top team in Group 2 unless South Africa wins both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands.

  • If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: India does not have a guaranteed semifinal spot if they win only one of their remaining two matches. India's qualification will then depend on the results of South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Pakistan - and could boil down to Net Run Rate.

  • If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: The Men in Blue will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Bangladesh

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: India and Pakistan

  • If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis. Will also qualify as the top team in Group 2 unless South Africa wins both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands.

  • If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: Bangladesh does not have a guaranteed semifinal spot if they win only one of their remaining two matches. Their qualification will then depend on the results of South Africa, India, Zimbabwe and Pakistan - and could boil down to Net Run Rate.

  • If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Zimbabwe

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: Netherlands and India

  • If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Zimbabwe will qualify for the semis unless -

    South Africa and Bangladesh win both their remaining matches respectively

    Or Bangladesh wins both their matches, and South Africa wins one of their matches but ends up with a higher Net Run Rate than Zimbabwe.

  • If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: Zimbabwe does not have a guaranteed semifinal spot if they win only one of their remaining two matches.

    If Zimbabwe loses against India, they cannot qualify for the semifinals.


    If Zimbabwe wins against India but loses against Netherlands, then the only way for them to qualify will be if:

    Bangladesh wins both their remaining matches AND South Africa loses both their remaining matches AND Zimbabwe ends up with a better Net Run Rate than South Africa.

  • If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Pakistan

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: South Africa and Bangladesh

  • If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Pakistan is not guaranteed a semifinal berth even if they win both their remaining matches. Their qualification will then depend on the results of South Africa, India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe - and could boil down to Net Run Rate.

  • If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

  • If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Netherlands

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: Zimbabwe and South Africa

Netherlands cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their remaining two matches.

