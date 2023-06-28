Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe in Driving Seat as World Cup Qualifiers Move Into Super Six

Trouble for West Indies

The West Indies are in real danger of missing out on a place at the Cricket World Cup, with their remarkable Super Over defeat to Netherlands taking the wind out of their sails.

Scotland are up next, where the West Indies will be looking for a big win to get some points on the board and give them a net run rate boost. And should their chances still be alive when they face Oman on July 5, then that will be a match that they will target ahead of a tricky fixture versus Sri Lanka to finish off the Super Six stage.

It’s still possible for West Indies to qualify, but they will almost certainly need to win each of the remaining three games, at least one by a big margin to boost their NRR, and also hope for results to go in their favour elsewhere.