ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule Out: Date, Venue, Teams, and Other Details Here

The ICC ODI World Cup will is all set to kick off from Thursday, 5 October 2023. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, 27 June, released the full World Cup Schedule for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
The forthcoming World Cup tournament will be played across 10 venues and is reportedly one of the biggest Cricket World Cup till date. The opening and the final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Let us check out the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule below including date, venue, teams, and other important details.
Here is the full schedule of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 that will take place from 5 October till 19 November 2023.
Ahmedabad
5 October: England vs New Zealand
15 October: India vs Pakistan
4 November: England vs Australia
10 November: South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November: Final
Hyderabad
6 October: Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October: New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October: Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala
7 October: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October: England vs Bangladesh
16 October: South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October: India vs New Zealand
29 October: Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Delhi
7 October: South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October: India vs Afghanistan
15 October: England vs Afghanistan
25 October: Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November: Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai
8 October: India vs Australia
14 October: New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October: New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October: Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October: Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow
13 October: Australia vs South Africa
17 October: Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October: Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October: India vs England
3 November: Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune
19 October: India vs Bangladesh
30 October: Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November: New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November: England vs Qualifier 1
12 November: Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru
20 October: Australia vs Pakistan
26 October: England vs Qualifier 2
4 November: New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November: New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November: India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai
21 October: England vs South Africa
24 October: South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November: India vs Qualifier 2
7 November: Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November: Semifinal 1
Kolkata
28 October: Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November: India vs South Africa
12 November: England vs Pakistan
16 November: Semifinal 2
The 13th edition of ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India. Out of the 10 participating teams, the top four teams with maximum points will reach semi-finals. The eight positions of the upcoming world cup have already been occupied by the top 7 teams of the ICC World Cup Super League 2020-23 cycle and host India. The remaining two spots will be declared after the 2023 World Cup Qualifier which is currently in progress between 10 teams.
