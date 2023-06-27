ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: When, Where To Watch SL vs SCO & IRE vs UAE Live

Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman have qualified for the Super Six stages. Lankans and Scots will be facing off each other in the other game running concurrently in the same city. Oman has played all four games, defeating Ireland and UAE, and has booked their spot for the next round.

Sri Lanka will face Scotland in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers today, 27 June 2023 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It will be an exciting match since both teams have won their last three matches, respectively.

On the other hand, Ireland will be facing UAE for the 21st time in the ODI format. Let's have a look at the squads, venue, timings, and live-streaming details of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Ireland Vs UAE & Sri Lanka Vs Scotland.