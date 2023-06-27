ICC World Cup 2023: 10 Teams to All Face Each Other - Here's the WC Format

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the format.
(Photo: PTI)
The schedule of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, following a prolonged waiting period, was finally unveiled on Tuesday, 27 July. The competition will commence on 5 October with a clash between England and New Zealand, whilst India will start their campaign on 8 October against Australia.
As for the format of the competition, there will be no changes to how the last edition of cricket’s pinnacle competition was played out. There will be a total of ten teams participating in the event, eight of whom have already qualified by virtue of their ranking in the 2020-23 ICC CWC Super League standings.
Each team will play other every other team once in the league phase – amounting to nine matches per team, and 45 league games in total.
The top four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, wherein the first-placed team of the league stage will compete against the fourth-placed team, whilst the second and third-ranked teams will cross swords. The winners of the semi-finals will compete in the final on 19 November.
