ODI WC Qualifiers: Netherlands Stun West Indies With Beek’s Show in Super Over

Logan van Beek produced an astonishing display of his all-round show in the Super Over to help the Netherlands stun West Indies for a famous victory in their Group A match of Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club, here on Monday.

After a tied match where both teams made 374 in their respective 50 overs, van Beek hit 30 runs off six balls allotted to the Netherlands, hitting an astonishing three fours and as many sixes off Jason Holder, setting a new record for most runs hit in a Super Over of ODIs.

He then returned with the ball to take out Johnson Charles and Holder while conceding eight runs to pull off a heist for the Netherlands.