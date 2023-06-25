Scrap Ranji Trophy & First-Class Cricket, Because What’s the Point Anymore?

The likes of Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan and Arpit Vasavada are all currently hard at work, occupied in their last-minute preparations ahead of the 2023 Duleep Trophy campaign.

Perhaps, the rare followers of Indian domestic circuit – those who haven’t uncovered something more compelling to do on a Wednesday of monotony – will search for scores, with telecast being unlikely. Or perhaps, they won’t.

Perhaps, the best performers will be provided with a few square inches on the back pages of the dailies. Or perhaps, they won’t.

Perhaps, those comprising the All India Men’s Selection Committee will keep a keen eye on the proceedings. Or perhaps, they won’t.