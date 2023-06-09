Exclusive: India Are the Favourites To Win 2023 World Cup – Yuzvendra Chahal

A couple of years ago, Yuzvendra Chahal found the world at his feet, until it was taken away – unceremoniously and harshly – in a split second. The Indian squad was announced for the 2021 T20 World Cup, and after having been among the first names on the team sheet for the last five years, Chahal was dropped.

That, the two spinners who were picked instead could not pick a solitary wicket, or the selectors’ seemingly unjustified justification of going for ‘spinners who bowl quick’, has been documented extensively.