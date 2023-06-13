Indian Cricket - All The Money in The World, But Not Much to Show For It

India - Consistently Inconsistent

The only place that India bests Australia is in the valuation of cricket. But unfortunately, what percentage of that amount goes into development of the sport is a question that no one will answer. Stadiums are a mess, those governing the game locally are in a constant flux and the less said about the development programmes the better.

There is not a single centrally run development programme which can result in producing consistent champions. What we get in terms of quality of players are those who come through not because of the system, but despite it. The density of the population is such that you will eventually get the superstar that everyone so dearly loves like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni etc.

But what we will never get is the consistency that will make India the most feared side across formats and across genders. Currently India is probably the most feared at the under-19 level and that is because the players play more cricket at that level than those in other countries.

A much-hated figure in India, Greg Chappell, a former head coach and former Australian captain always believed that the day everyone gets their act together in this cricket system, nothing can stop it from becoming an unbeatable force. Unfortunately, the way our cricket is structured, it is unlikely that the dream of being a dominant force on the field with consistent triumphs will ever come through.

Two recent examples prove this point just in terms of the performances on the field.