India vs WI: Indian Squad Announced for ODI and Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal Selected

The All India Men’s Selection Committee announced squads for India’s two-match Test series, and three-match ODI series, on Friday, 23 June. Despite some reports stating otherwise, the experienced pair of skipper Rohit Sharma, and former skipper Virat Kohli, have been picked for both series.

21-year-old batting prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, has been selected for the Test squad, with the veteran Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara not making the cut.