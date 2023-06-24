Exclusive: Jitesh Sharma Completes One Redemption Arc, Embarks on Another

Jitesh Sharma sheds light on his career in an exclusive conversation with The Quint.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
“Why are so many people outside our house?” Ashima Sharma enquires, unaware of her son’s soaring popularity.
“They’re here to meet me. Main abhi TV pe aata hu, maa (I appear on TV nowadays, mother),” the son replied, in his earnest attempt to furnish the simplest explanation possible. Unfortunately, the effort is lost on his oblivious mother.
In Amravati, it is now public knowledge that Jitesh, having scored 309 runs and played some exemplary knocks in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, could soon don the precious blue.
In the Sharma household, however, staying grounded is the most essential ground rule, with discipline being the unconditionally followed doctrine. Where does it stem from? The roots.
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Jitesh says “My grandfather was a part of Subhas Chandra Bose’s famous Indian National Army, and my father used to narrate his tales of valour when I was a kid. Since then, my aim was to join the Army and serve our nation.”
That, academics and sporting ambitions being at crossroads, is a par for the course subplot in many Indian athletes’ life. For Jitesh, as destiny would have it, academics turned out to be the major reason why he picked up the sport.
The chance encounter proved life-changing, and since then, Jitesh has not had to look back. He made his T20 debut for Vidarbha in 2014, scoring a half-century against a formidable Uttar Pradesh side, featuring the likes of Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra and RP Singh. Two years later, he would find himself sharing the dressing room with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, having earned an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians.
“The stint with Mumbai Indians was about self-realisation, more than anything else. It helped me understand my game better, and showed me what my strengths are and which areas needed to be worked upon. The best part about those two years was the team environment – MI’s management gives equal attention to every player, irrespective of his age and experience,” he informs us.
Jitesh Sharma's IPL career started at Mumbai Indians.
Albeit being among icons was an excellent achievement, Jitesh did not get a single chance to showcase his talent. In retrospect, does he feel hard done by?
Not playing any matches for the five-time IPL champions mightn’t have bothered Jitesh one bit, but his world came down crashing, and unceremoniously so, when he was informed that his place in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy squad doesn’t exist anymore.
How Anil Kumble helped Jitesh make a comeback.
The plan paid dividends. He would end up as Vidarbha’s leading run-scorer in both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the subsequent season, and soon, would find another IPL contract – except this time, he would not simply fill up numbers but make it big, courtesy of Anil Kumble.
“I will always be grateful to Anil sir. I gave trials in almost every IPL franchise, and did well in all of those, but Anil sir was the only person to recognise my talent and give me an opportunity by getting me into Punjab Kings. Beyond cricket, he also helped me with personal problems. My only goal in the 2022 season was to not let Anil sir down, because when no one was interested in giving me a chance, he stood beside me like a rock,” the batter explains, offering gratitude to his former coach at Punjab Kings.
Barring Kumble, Jitesh says he wouldn’t have been the player he is today, had it not been for two other individuals – Wasim Jaffer, whom he has worked with both in Vidarbha and Punjab Kings, and his charismatic skipper, Shikhar Dhawan.
Jitesh said Shikhar Dhawan is a 'guardian.'
Jitesh Sharma reveals 'idol' MS Dhoni's advice.
On meeting his idol MS Dhoni, Jitesh adds “I believe in not listening to everyone’s advices, because ultimately, it’ll complicate matters for you. But Dhoni bhai, on the contrary, gave the most uncomplicated advices. He told me to keep it simple, keep working hard and focus on my intensity.”
Yet, beyond jubilation, he was aware of Sanju Samson’s injury being the reason behind an unexpected opportunity, as he states “I will never prefer making it to the Indian squad at the expense of an injured player – I would rather be selected based on my performance.”
How Rahul Dravid introduced Jitesh to the Indian squad.
Reminiscing the experience, however, he gleefully further adds “Having said that, it was a fantastic feeling to don the Indian jersey. Head coach Rahul Dravid sir congratulated me, saying that he was impressed with my performances, and he gave me a crystal-clear message. He told me that the most important part of practice is to keep doing what I am doing, every single day. Just play my natural game, but be consistent at it, without thinking too much about the expectations.”
Between January and June, Jitesh’s stature has grown manifolds. He has played multiple match-winning knocks, effectively establishing himself as among the more promising Indian finishers – a role that is currently in great demand.
PBKS fans, beyond the possibility of any scepticism, now consider Jitesh an ever-so-reliable cricketer for their team. According to many, including Anil Kumble, the 29-year-old is now ready, more than ever before, to play the same role for the Indian team, and hence, should find a place when the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies is announced.
And what does the player think?
Many pundits and fans believe Jitesh Sharma should be named in India's T20I squad for the West Indies series.
“I believe in my work ethic and my process. I know that I have done my job, and now everything is up to the selectors. If they need me I am always ready, and I also believe that I will get the call if I deserve it. I have one goal, and one goal only – to give my 100% in every game that I play. Selection is up to the selectors. If I continue to do well, selection khud bhaag ke mere paas aayega, mujhe selection ke taraf bhaagna nahin padega (selection will chase me if I do well, I won't have to chase after it),” Jitesh concludes.
For now, he awaits. For now, the Sharma household awaits. For now, Amravati awaits.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)