Exclusive: Jitesh Sharma Completes One Redemption Arc, Embarks on Another

The plan paid dividends. He would end up as Vidarbha’s leading run-scorer in both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the subsequent season, and soon, would find another IPL contract – except this time, he would not simply fill up numbers but make it big, courtesy of Anil Kumble.

“I will always be grateful to Anil sir. I gave trials in almost every IPL franchise, and did well in all of those, but Anil sir was the only person to recognise my talent and give me an opportunity by getting me into Punjab Kings. Beyond cricket, he also helped me with personal problems. My only goal in the 2022 season was to not let Anil sir down, because when no one was interested in giving me a chance, he stood beside me like a rock,” the batter explains, offering gratitude to his former coach at Punjab Kings.