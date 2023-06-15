Another ICC Defeat - Time to Reboot Indian Cricket, and Move On

If setbacks are also an opportunity, then the World Test Championship final loss is the moment to reboot Indian cricket and move on. It’s not that we haven’t lost before but the anger and anguish after The Oval collapse is quite unprecedented.

Interestingly the chorus of criticism is led not by random cricket writers, who are dismissed with contempt by Indian players as ‘outside noise’. Social media is flooded with shrill voices from fans, but what stands out is friendly fire from past greats, legends of the game. Suddenly, they have come out blazing, swinging hard in all directions.

This is a first because plain truths about Indian cricket are always known but not so widely articulated. Things simmering under the surface but conveniently ignored in what cricketers would describe as a strategic ‘well left’. But such is the collective outrage over the 209-run loss to Australia that ex players in the media have decided to this time play off the front foot and, to use a cricket phrase, put bat aggressively to ball.c