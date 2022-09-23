Rohit Sharma Leads From the Front as India Level Series With a 6-Wicket Win

India had a fantastic start to the run chase, scoring 20 runs in the first over. The run rate took a dip following the dismissals of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, as Hardik Pandya struggled to get a move on. When Pandya was dismissed, the match was hanging in balance with India requiring 14 runs from 7 deliveries.

However, a four from Sharma in the last delivery of the penultimate over, followed by a six and a four from Dinesh Karthik in the first two deliveries of the last over, took the men in blue over the line with four deliveries to spare.