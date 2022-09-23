India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

India and Australia will cross swords in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match T20I series on Friday, 23 September, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

India will look to not only address major dilemmas before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but having lost the first T20I, they will also aim to keep the series alive by winning this match.

In the first T20I, the men in blue did a commendable job after being asked to bat first by Australia. Courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, the boys in blue accumulated 208 runs.

However, as they did in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, the Indian bowling department let the team down yet again, as the visitors chased the total down with four deliveries and as many wickets in hand. Playing his first ever T20I game as an opener, Cameron Green gave a fine account of his versatility. The 23-year-old all-rounder scored 61 runs from 30 deliveries, hitting 8 fours and 4 sixes in the process. However, his knock would have gone in vain had it not been for a match-winning inning of 45 runs from 21 deliveries by Matthew Wade.