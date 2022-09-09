Virat Kohli’s Return to Form Augurs Well for Skipper Rohit Sharma and Team India

It was a night when Virat Kohli couldn’t stop smiling. The monkey was finally off the back, most unexpectedly, and the seemingly interminable wait for No 71 (Kohli's 71st century) came to a spectacular end after a massive 1020 days.

When Kohli made 136 on 23 November 2019, on day two of the first day-night Test in India at the iconic Eden Gardens, no one had imagined that the journey from 70 to 71 would take this long. A string of sub-par returns in the interim made sure that the talk of No 71 was emphatically shoved to the back burner.

Between 70 and 71, Kohli saw more lows than highs – the ignominy of 36 all out in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, the humiliation of a first-round elimination at the 2021 T20 World Cup, the abdication of the Twenty20 international, and Test captaincy crowns sandwiching his sacking as the one-day international skipper.