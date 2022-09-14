T20 World Cup 2022: Where Do Team India Stand Against the 'Big Three'?

The Top Three

On paper, the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli seem like a daydream. They have a combined score of over 40,000 international runs for India, but in the shortest format of the game, the success of a player depends on the extent of efficacy, not on the cumulative numbers.

Despite having all the experience and dexterities in the world, instances of the Indian top three flattering to deceive are much more common than the team management would want it to be.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, is an exception. Since the start of 2021, he has scored 840 runs, which is the most among batters who bat in the top three and have played over 100 deliveries. His average of 31.11 is not particularly pleasing, but Sharma certainly makes up for it with a strike rate of 149.73.