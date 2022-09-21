Important to Give Bumrah Enough Time After Injury Comeback: Hardik Pandya

"We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is for us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys. These are the best 15 in the country and that is why they are there in the squad.

"Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, it is important for him to get enough time to kind of come back and maybe not put a lot of pressure on himself," said Hardik.

The star all-rounder smashed 71 not out off 30 balls to take India past 200. He has been the team's stand out player ever since his comeback post the IPL.