Pink Ball Test: India Collapse as Root, Leach Wreak Havoc on Day 2

In fact, Rahane’s dismissal was very similar to Kohli’s, only the Indian captain chopped it on to his stumps whereas the vice-captain saw it thud into his pads.

Rohit too could not hang in there for too long and followed Rahane back into the pavilion for 66 when he was trapped LBW by Leach while trying to sweep from outside the off-stump.

Rohit departed having added 9 to his overnight score as R Ashwin joined Rishabh Pant.

The procession continued as Pant followed edged the first one he faced from Joe Root into the gloves of Ben Foakes for 1 as India lost their 3rd wicket within the first 9 overs of the Day 2.

While Ashwin looked to score a few quick runs at his end, Sundar, who has impressed everyone with his batting till now, was beaten all ends up by Root and was clean bowled for 0.

Before the over was out, Axar Patel looked to attack Root and could not clear cover as Dom Sibley took a sharp catch to give the captain his third wicket.

India with a 13-run lead at the time had two wickets in hand as England continued to fight back with five scalps in the first hour of Day 2.