Motera Stadium Is Not the First To Be Named After a Politician

Moments prior to the toss between India and England in the 3rd Test at Motera, President Ram Nath Kovind announced that the historic venue has been renamed from Sardar Patel Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium. The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest stadium in the world with the capacity to hold 1,10,000 spectators.

However, this is not the first instance where a stadium has been named after a politician rather than a sportsperson. Indian sports history has witnessed a frequent trend in naming a stadium after a political figure and seems like this tradition is not going to fade away anytime soon.