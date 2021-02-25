Axar Patel Fills Jadeja’s Shoes by Sticking to Strengths

It came as no surprise then, that India's sole concern in the bowling department ahead of the Test series against England was Jadeja's absence. His accuracy, variations in pace and minimal turn are important assets to confuse batsmen on wickets that aid turn. Axar Patel, however, has stepped into his shoes well.

The Gujarat left-arm spinner picked up his second successive five-wicket haul, a 6/38, on Wednesday after 5/60 in the second innings of the second Test. Patel stuck to an accurate line in both innings across the two Tests and allowed the pitch and batsmen's nerve do the rest.

"Axar is good at getting one to skid on and one to turn," said England opener Zak Crawley, who himself fell to Patel as England's fourth wicket after scoring a half-century.