Ashwin Becomes 4th Indian to Pick 400th Test Wickets

Ashwin is now the fourth Indian to cross the landmark after former pace bowler Kapil Dev (434), former leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619) and former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets).

The ace spinner though has become the second fastest bowler to achieve the landmark after Muttiah’s Muralitharan. The Sri Lankan accomplished the feat in 73 Tests while Ashwin has taken 77. Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn are jointly the third-fastest having picked 400 Test wickets in 80 Tests.

The off-spinner, who took three wickets in the first innings, needed six scalps ahead of this Test to get to 400. For some time early in England's second innings, after Patel had made early dents, it seemed that the visitors were on road to recovery with Ben Stokes and Joe Root at the crease.

Stokes went after the bowling, especially Ashwin as the bowler tried a bit too hard to turn, giving loose balls. In his first eight overs, he gave away 33 runs -- without a wicket -- at over four an over despite there being so much help in the pitch.

But then he got into the wickets, getting Stokes for the 11th time in Tests with one that didn't turn. He then trapped England captain and batting mainstay Joe Root again with one that again did not turn and then followed it up with the wicket of Ollie Pope who had earlier reverse-swept him for four.

The delivery moved away a bit and Pope was bowled. He then got Jofra Archer for his 400th again with the one that didn't turn much and followed it with the wicket of Jack Leach.

Among the Indian bowlers with over 400 wickets, Ashwin commands the best average -- 24.94 as against Anil Kumble's 29.65, Kapil Dev's 29.64, and Harbhajan Singh's 32.46.