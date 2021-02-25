Prithvi Shaw Records Highest Individual Score in Vijay Hazare

Out of favour with the Indian cricket team due to his poor form in recent months, Prithvi Shaw bounced back with a record breaking double hundred for Mumbai against Puducherry in their Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Jaipur on 25 February.
Shaw, who remained unbeaten on 227, now holds the record for the highest individual score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, overtaking Sanju Samson’s 212 against Goa in the 2019/20 season.
Shaw’s innings, where he played 152 deliveries, saw him find the fence on 31 occasions along side 5 maximums. Before today’s game, Shaw had registered 5 List A centuries in 35 innings. This is Shaw’s maiden List A double ton, that came off just 142 balls. He also became the eighth Indian to score a List A double hundred.
This was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Shaw’s 227 not out is also the highest ever score as captain in men’s List A cricket, overtaking Graeme Pollock’s 222 not out in 1974. Among the highest individual scores ever in men’s List A cricket, the only Indians ahead of Shaw are Rohit Sharma (264 vs SL) and Shikhar Dhawan (248 vs SA A) and the young opener stands 7th on that list. The ever highest List A score in men’s cricket is 268 by Ali Brown.
The Mumbai skipper had also scored a century against Delhi on 21 February, his first game domestically since returning from the Australia tour where he played only the Adelaide Test.
Along with Shaw, Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav was also amongst the runs and scored 133 off 58 deliveries, smashing 22 boundaries and 4 sixes during his knock.
Mumbai rode the brilliant knocks of Shaw and Suryakumar on their way to registering the highest ever total in a List A game in India. Mumbai scored 457/4 in their 50 overs, overtaking South Africa’s 438 in Mumbai. Last week, Jharkhand had posted 422/9 vs Madhya Pradesh, which was the highest team total of the tournament history, until today.
Mumbai’s total of 457/4 is the fourth highest total in men’s List A cricket, falling one short of India A’s 458 against Leicestershire in 2018.
Before India’s tour of Australia, Shaw, who is part of the Delhi Capitals, played 13 games in IPL 2020 scoring only 228 runs with two half-centuries to his name.
