Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Express Wish for Women's Indian Premier League

Smriti, currently plying her trade for Sydney Thunder, firmly believes that organising women's IPL will help in forming a bench strength for the Indian team. "That's the next step for Indian women's cricket, I think. Having an eight-team IPL or whatever teams BCCI decides, I think that's going to add a lot of depth to women's cricket in India."



"You can see the standard of Australian women's team going up and not only by their main players, even the bench. That's what these kind of leagues do, like, strengthen our bench. So that's something which are much needed in Indian cricket."



Radha, associated with Sydney Sixes, too had the same opinion. "Absolutely. We have really good talent in India. It would be nice if we get a full IPL. For the other girls also in India, it will be really good."