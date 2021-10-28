Alyssa Healy Calls for Women's IPL After New Franchises Are Announcement

"I feel like I have made some thoughts known in the past about the way that has unfolded.



"From a personal perspective it was disappointing they postponed the women's exhibition games. They did everything they possibly could to put the back end of the IPL on (after it was abandoned in April) leading into a World Cup and then within a week of that starting they have two new men's IPL teams," Alyssa said to The Australian on Thursday.



Alyssa further said that she hopes there will be some news from the BCCI on a full-fledged women's IPL in the future.



"They've made all those moves and there's still no word on whether they are even going to play the postponed exhibition games. They just got a $2bn payday and hopefully some of that will go back into women's cricket and maybe a women's IPL in the near future. But we want to see it happen, we want to see world cricket really strong and that's the next step, for India to put on a showcase of an event and show the world how good these young Indian players are."



Alyssa is currently participating in the seventh edition of the women's Big Bash League, representing Sydney Sixers, which also has Indian cricketers Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav. Apart from Shafali and Radha, Poonam Yadav (Adelaide Strikers), Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder), Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes), Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades) form the rest of the Indian contingent in the WBBL.