Smriti Mandhana Tells Jemimah Rodrigues What She Enjoys About UK

While her two Tests have yielded just 81 runs, it is in the limited-overs format that she has made a mark. In 56 women's ODIs, she has scored 2,172 runs while in 78 women's T20 Internationals, she has hit 1,782 runs.

Smriti had a poor outing in recent limited-overs series against South Africa.

She managed only one half-century -- an unbeaten score of 80 in second ODI -- across eight matches of the series that included ODIs and T20Is. She got an unbeaten 48 in the last T20 International. In the remaining six games, she aggregated just 85 runs.